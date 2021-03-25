Cole Sprouse Claims to Re-Watch ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ When Drunk

WENN/Instar

During an episode of Vogue’s 73 Questions, the ‘Riverdale’ star admits to ‘still have a really deep fondness’ for the Disney Channel series he fronted with twin brother Dylan Sprouse.

Cole Sprouse watches his old kids show “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” when he’s drunk.

The actor starred in the Disney Channel series alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse when they were children, and although he doesn’t enjoy watching himself, he does occasionally sit down to check out an episode.

During an episode of Vogue’s “73 Questions”, the star said, “I know it sounds cheesy (but) I still have a really deep fondness for ‘The Suite Life’.”

Asked if he has ever re-watched the series, he added, “When I’m drunk or feeling really narcissistic, yeah. I don’t really like to watch anything I do, so I try to stay away from it.”

Cole, who also starred on the spin-off series “The Suite Life on Deck“, recently said he would “absolutely not” consider a “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” reboot, as he weighed in on the announcement that “Sex and the City” is getting a revival series.

“Reboots are a tricky thing…,” he said. “The original shows, when they become successful, sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase, so it’s a very, very touchy thing…”

And last year, Dylan took to Instagram to mark 18 years since the show first aired with a touching tribute to all those involved in creating the series.

He wrote, “It was so long ago that the cold open of the pilot episode was Cole searching for non-existent armpit hair on me. A lot had happened in our lives that was difficult then and this show, in a way, saved us. 1,000 years of gratitude to all involved. I love you all and I’m glad this show can still give families the nostalgia they once had when watching it. I’ll keep those memories forever.”