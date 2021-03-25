Chrissy Teigen Stresses Decision to Leave Twitter Is Not the Platform’s Fault

WENN/Patricia Schlein

Getting more into the reason why she bid the blue-bird site adieu, the former ‘Bring the Funny’ judge explains she absorbed negative energy after reading people’s disappointment every single day.

AceShowbiz –

Chrissy Teigen has offered more details about the reason why she left Twitter. One day after bidding farewell to the blue-bird site, the former “Bring the Funny” judge made it clear that it was not because of the platform’s fault.

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, March 25, the 35-year-old “Cravings” author shared a screenshot of her Twitter page. She began her caption, “It’s true! The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu. But I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter’s fault. I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it’s not the bullying!!”

“You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally. It’s not the platform,” the wife of John Legend further emphasized. “It’s not the ‘bullying’. And it’s not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me. I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over.”

“Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones. And to the Q anon people who think I’m in Guantanamo Bay right now, lol. I saw ‘Q: into the storm’ and saw what I’m working with here. And I, lol, I no longer care,” the mother of two concluded. “Don’t flatter yourselves.”

<br />

Chrissy’s explanation came just one day after she deleted her Twitter account. Announcing her departure, she first told her followers, “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends…. But it’s time for me to say goodbye.”

“This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” the model continued. “My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not… My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!”

The “Chrissy’s Court” star went on to remind her fans “to know and never forget that your words matter.” She then added, “I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here… God I have said f**ked up s**t and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity.”

Before finally deactivating her account, Chrissy divulged, “I’m just a sensitive s**t, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.” She ended her thread by simply penning, “<3.”