Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She Quit Twitter

In the post, Teigen clarifies that it’s “absolutely NOT Twitter’s fault — I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying…You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally.”
She also specified that it wasn’t “the ‘bullying'” or “the trolls” that led to deactivating her account: “It’s just me.”
“I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me. I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over.”
“Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones.”
Teigen concluded by mentioning that she’s been watching the recent HBO docuseries Q: Into the Storm while dissuading any conspiracy theorists “who think I’m in Guantanamo Bay right now”: “I no longer care. Don’t flatter yourselves.”
In the meantime, it looks like fans will have to tune into Teigen’s IG to know what she’s up to. Fair trade!
