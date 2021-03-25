Chrissy Teigen Deletes Twitter Account Following Backlash Over New Business Venture With Kris Jenner

Instagram

Admitting that she’s not a ‘strong clap back girl,’ the former ‘Bring the Funny’ judge bids farewell to the blue-bird site because it ‘no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively.’

AceShowbiz –

Chrissy Teigen has bid farewell to Twitter. Having found herself landing in hot water after announcing a new business collaboration with Kris Jenner, the former “Bring the Funny” judge deleted her official account on the blue-bird site.

Before deactivating her Twitter page, the 35-year-old cookbook author explained on Wednesday, March 24 about what led to her decision. “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” she began her thread, before adding in the following tweet, “But it’s time for me to say goodbye.”

“This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” the wife of John Legend continued. “My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

Chrissy continued, “My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!” After reminding people “to know and never forget that your words matter,” she added, “I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here.”

The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host further noted, “God I have said f**ked up s**t and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity… I’m just a sensitive s**t, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.” She then concluded her lengthy message with a “<3” and deactivated her account minutes later.

Chrissy Teigen explained why she bid farewell to Twitter.

This came after Chrissy got backlash on Twitter over her partnership with Kris to launch their own line of home cleaning products and self-care items. One critic in particular described their collaboration as “tone deaf.” Another argued, “Their faces are pumped full of the ‘toxins’ they’re so worried about [and] any greenwashing marketing gibberish is completely off set by their home’s carbon footprint and weekend private jet trips to get to Kris’s Palm Springs pad.”

Responding to the criticism, Chrissy penned, “I really don’t wake up every day trying to make you mad but somehow I manage. and u say I have no talent. that’s something I guess.” She also replied the second troll’s tweet by stating, “you guys are truly just f**king mean. I’ll never get over it.”