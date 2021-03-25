China says will safeguard Iran oil deal, defend Sino-Iran relations By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: China’s Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng attends a news conference at the commerce ministry in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will make efforts to safeguard its Iran oil deal and defend legitimate interests of Sino-Iran relations, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news briefing that China has not receive notices of sanctions on Iranian oil from the Biden administration.

Reuters reported that Iran has “indirectly” moved record volumes of oil into China in recent months, marked as supplies from Oman, the UAE and Malaysia.

