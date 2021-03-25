China says members of RCEP pact aim for deal to take effect from 2022 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Chinese Vice Commerce Minister and Deputy International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen attends a news conference on the state of trade negotiations with U.S. in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) – China is encouraging the early implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and members of the Asia-Pacific trade pact aim for it to take effect from Jan. 1, 2022, Wang Shouwen, China’s vice commerce minister, said on Thursday.

China began gathering support for the pact in 2012, in what was seen as a bid to counter growing U.S. influence in the Asia-Pacific region. Backing for RCEP gained momentum in 2017, after then U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the rival Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) pact.

In November last year, fifteen Asia-Pacific economies, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), formed the world’s largest free trade bloc, covering nearly a third of the global population and about 30% of its global gross domestic product.

“China has taken the lead in ratifying the RCEP, underscoring the great importance and full support from the Chinese government for the early implementation of the deal,” Wang told a news conference.

RCEP must be ratified by at least six ASEAN countries and three non-ASEAN countries before it can come into effect.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR