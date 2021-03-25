China Oil Giant Tops Spending Even as Nation’s Demand Crests

Article content

(Bloomberg) — China’s fear of dependence on foreign suppliers means its biggest oil company plans to be the world’s top-spending driller this year, even as it says the nation’s demand for crude is plateauing.

PetroChina Co. plans 239 billion yuan ($37 billion) in capital expenditure this year, the company said Thursday in its annual results. That’s more than the likes of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc as they continue to deal with the fallout of the pandemic on oil prices and fuel demand.

China’s quick recovery from Covid-19 means that its demand for oil and gas has fully recovered from the pandemic-induced swoon of early 2020. President Xi Jinping continues to make energy security a top priority. The government earlier this month called for increased domestic production of coal, oil and gas over the next five years, an effort ostensibly at odds with Xi’s long-term plan to decarbonize the economy.

China’s demand for crude oil has already reached a plateau, and refined product consumption will peak and begin to decline in the next decade, Duan Liangwei, the company’s outgoing president, said on a conference call Thursday. Demand for natural gas, one of the cleaner fossil fuels, is still expected to grow, and PetroChina is focusing its upstream operations there.