Celtics acquire Evan Fournier for picks in trade with Magic

The Orlando Magic are officially pivoting to a full-on rebuild, sending Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics in exchange for two second-round picks.

The Celtics were expected to make a move before the deadline as they have struggled this season, currently holding the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Fournier could give Boston the boost it needs, as the 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 19.7 points and 3.7 assists per game this season.

And with no players involved in the trade, it appears the Celtics are using their traded player exception for Fournier, which would mean that any additional trades would likely need to involve Boston sending out players to match salaries. The Celtics have also been linked to Orlando’s Aaron Gordon, who is expected to be traded before the deadline.

As for the Magic, it appears the team is fully committing to a rebuild, as Nikola Vucevic was traded to the Bulls earlier today and the team is still likely trading away Gordon. The pivot to a rebuild is not a surprise, as the team is currently ahead of only the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference standings and the Magic are likely looking to the future instead of any hopes for this season.