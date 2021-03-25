Cary Fukunaga Tapped to Direct Comic Book Movie ‘Tokyo Ghost’

WENN

After the James Bond movie, the ‘No Time to Die’ helmer is next stepping behind the lens for the upcoming big-screen adaptation of cult sci-fi graphic novel.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is to direct “Tokyo Ghost“, a big screen adaptation of the cult sci-fi comic book series.

The “No Time to Die” filmmaker will helm the adaptation of the graphic novels created by Rick Remender and Sean Gordon Murphy.

“Tokyo Ghost” is set in 2089 where humanity has become fully addicted to technology as an escape from reality. It tells the story of peacekeepers Debbie Decay and Led Dent, who work in the Isles of Los Angeles and are given a job that takes them to the last tech-free country on Earth – the garden nation of Tokyo.

As well as directing, Cary will produce the film with Jon Silk of Silk Mass and Hayden Lautenbach from his Parliament of Owls banner. Remender will adapt the story for the big screen.

Fukunaga’s highly anticipated James Bond blockbuster, “No Time to Die”, has had its release pushed back three times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He previously admitted that he will only have closure on the movie, which will be the last to star Daniel Craig as 007, once fans have seen it.

He said, “I have never been able to predict how people react to something I’ve made … It could fly or completely fall. It doesn’t change how I view the film. God, I have no idea whether people have an appetite for that or not right now.”

“It doesn’t feel like the film’s journey is complete until it’s been shared. Until then, it’s a secret … I’ve never seen it with an audience. I would love to watch it with an audience the first opportunity I get … And that will probably be the next time and last time I see it.”