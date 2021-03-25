Cardinals sign former Pro Bowl CB Malcolm Butler

The Arizona Cardinals are signing cornerback Malcolm Butler to a one-year deal that, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, could be worth up to $6 million.

Butler was originally an undrafted rookie, but he ended up on the New England Patriots, where he played four years before joining the Tennessee Titans for three seasons. He had a bit of a bounceback year last season for the Titans, accumulating 86 tackles and four interceptions with 14 passes defended.

However, he ended up being released by the Titans in a move to save cap space and will now have the chance to be the No. 1 corner for the Cardinals at 31 years old, which is on the older side for cornerbacks.

The Cardinals are in need of some help in their secondary after All-Pro corner Patrick Peterson signed with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month. Dre Kirkpatrick, who started opposite Peterson, also entered free agency and has indicated he will not be back with the Cardinals unless they agree to pay him more. Arizona’s Sports’ John Gambadoro tweeted that Butler’s base salary will be under $3.5 million, meaning that he will likely need to earn the potential $6 million via contract incentives.