Capitals’ Ovechkin expected to play vs. Devils on Thursday

Washington Capitals captain and superstar forward Alex Ovechkin hasn’t yet missed a game this season because of injury and likely won’t break that streak on Thursday evening.

According to the official NHL website, Ovechkin is expected to be available for Thursday’s home matchup against the New Jersey Devils. The 35-year-old missed back-to-back skating sessions and Tuesday’s practice with a lower-body injury he suffered during last Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers that caused him to temporarily leave the bench. Ovechkin practiced on Wednesday, however, and is on track to play.

“I think he’s good to go,” coach Peter Laviolette said of Ovechkin when speaking with reporters on Thursday.

Ovechkin was sidelined for four contests in January as he and several teammates found themselves on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols list. He’ll head into Thursday evening leading the Capitals with 14 goals and sitting third on the team with 25 points across 27 games.

Washington is second in the NHL East standings with 44 points in 31 games, two points behind the New York Islanders and two ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Devils, meanwhile, are seventh and on 28 points.

The top four clubs from each division qualify for the playoffs.