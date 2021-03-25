British Royals Try to Make Prince Philip Not ‘Overwhelmed’ by Harry and Meghan Markle’s Interview

WENN/Alan West/Instar

Despite the attempt, a source reveals that the Duke of Edinburgh, who returned to Windsor Castle after a month of being hospitalized due to infection, ‘obviously knows about Harry and Meghan’s interview.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey sparked chatter online as soon as it aired on March 7. While it seems like everyone was talking about it, it has been reported that the British royal family members tried to keep it away from Prince Philip as he was hospitalized at the time.

Despite the attempt, a source revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 24 that the Prince knew about the sit-down. “He obviously knows about Harry and Meghan’s interview, but the queen, Charles and William are trying to avoid overwhelming him with their problems,” the source shared.

“They are keeping their conversations with him about the aftermath light,” the insider continued. “While the queen has been busy working, she says it’s nice to have her husband back.”

Gayle King revealed on “CBS This Morning” a week after the interview aired that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a backup plan for their interview out of respect for Prince Philip. “If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time,” the news anchor announced. “But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital. But a lot of people raised that point.”

Back in February, Prince Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London due to non coronavirus-related infection. He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care unit at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, before returning to King Edward VII’s. “His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes,” the palace said in a statement. The Duke of Edinburgh returned to Windsor Castle earlier this month.

In the said interview, Prince Harry and Meghan talked about what led them to exit British royal. The Duchess mentioned about the concern about the skin color of their son Archie might have and how the media scrutiny pushed her to the brink of suicide. Harry, meanwhile, revealed that they were cut off financially as soon as they announced that they stepped down from the role of senior royal member back in 2020.