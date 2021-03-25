British military jet crashes in south west England, crew eject: reports By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


LONDON (Reuters) – A British military jet has crashed in Cornwall, south west England, according to reports on Thursday, with media saying that the crew ejected before the plane went down in a field.

Sky News reported that nobody had died as a result of the crash and local police said that emergency services were attending the scene.

The Sun newspaper said that the plane involved was a Hawk T1 jet, usually used in training, which was part of a Royal Navy squadron based at Culdrose, not far from the site of the crash at Helston, on the most tip of England’s most westerly point.

“Emergency services are currently in the St Martins area of Helston following reports of a plane crash. Public are asked to avoid the area whilst first responders attend the scene,” said local police on Twitter.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR