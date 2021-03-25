Bow Wow Proclaims Himself ‘Daddy of the Year’ After Rihanna Takes Pic With His Daughter

Instagram

Taking to social media to share the photo, the ‘Let Me Hold You’ hitmaker thanks the Barbadian songstress for her willingness to pose with 9-year-old Shai when they run into each other.

Bow Wow can proudly brand himself father of the year in front of his daughter Shai Moss. On Wednesday, March 24, the “Let Me Hold You” rapper shared his excitement that he has made Shai’s day after he successfully asked Rihanna to take a picture with the 9-year-old when they bumped into each other.

The 34-year-old chirped on Twitter, “Took shai to dinner last night and look who she runs into!” He then mentioned that this impromptu meeting was huge for both him and his daughter Shai. “Thank you sis @rihanna this made her year and made daddy of the year! Ri x Shai,” he wrote in the same post.

Along with the note, the “Like Mike” star posted a picture of the “Umbrella” hitmaker hugging his daughter while sharing a seat on a black round stool. The two were seen abiding the health protocols amid COVID-19 pandemic by covering their faces with identical black masks.

Bow Wow proudly called himself ‘daddy of the year’.

Shai also shared her excitement upon meeting her idol online. The young girl posted the same picture of her and the Barbados singer on her Instagram account. “That’s my best friend! [three-smiling-face-with heart-eyes emojis] ahhhh I met Rihanna you guys!!![two heart emoticons],” so she captioned.

Upon noticing Shai’s post, Bow dropped his thought by writing, “She said she your biggest fan ! Lets go shai shai! She said you are a superstar!!!!” A number of fans have also joined in the fun. One commented, “Since Shai can dance, Riri can consider her in her coming album song videos.” Another wrote, “Soooo cute!!!” A third exclaimed, “Wowww you lucky beautiful girl.”

Shai Moss is Bow Wow’s daughter with his former girlfriend, Joie Chavis. The former couple welcomed her on April 27, 2011. Shai has gained thousands followers both on her Instagram and TikTok accounts. Her pictures have also been posted a couple of times on her parents’ Instagram feeds.

Bow has also shared a cute moment of them together back in July 2020. In an Instagram Live video, Shia decided to clown her father rapper by re-enacting one of his popular dance moves in his “Let Me Hold You” music video with Omarion.