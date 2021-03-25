Boosie BadAzz Attacks Wendy Williams for Discussing NBA YoungBoy Arrest

Instagram/WENN/Facebook/Derrick Salters

Boosie BadAzz (Lil Boosie) is among those who didn’t appreciate Wendy Williams talking about NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) on her talk show for getting arrested earlier this week. Taking to his Twitter account, the Baton Rouge rapper put the TV host on blast.

He wrote on Wednesday, March 24, “Stop it Wendy Williams.” Mocking her for her drug issue, Boosie went on to say, “You Did A Hot 21 Kilos of Coke Before Your 21st Bday All The Way Till Your Amazing Tumble.”

In a separate tweet, Boosie demanded that the “Bandit” rapper was let go from custody. “FREE THE GOAT #YB TILL WE SEE THE GOAT #hegobeback,” so he tweeted.

Boosie wasn’t the first one to call out Wendy for addressing YoungBoy’s legal trouble on her popular show. Prior to this, YoungBoy’s mom Sherhonda Gauldena slammed the TV personality in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Stop worrying about somebody down fall and pray for your own come up,” she urged. “F**k Wendy Williams around here letting a half dead 90 year old white man suck her d**k worried about my child stop tagging me in bulls**t.”

On her talk show, Wendy insisted that Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, “has got to go to jail” for being involved in a pursuit. “How do you do a hot pursuit? There are innocent people out here. You could have hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards. Nobody wants that, bringing down the property values,” she stated in the Tuesday episode of her talk show.

“And how is it that you do what you do with seven kids and only 21-years-old,” she said. “And I wonder what Yaya Mayweather’s father [Floyd Mayweather, Jr.] is saying about this.”

YoungBoy was taken into custody by the FBI and the LAPD on Monday due to an outstanding federal warrant for his arrest. According to TMZ, the “Self Control” spitted tried to escape, leading the cops to bring in a K-9 to help locate him.