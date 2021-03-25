Boeing Rises as 787 Dreamliner Deliveries to Return By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Boeing (NYSE:) rose nearly 3% as it is set to resume delivering 787 Dreamliners this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar.

The company had stopped deliveries for five months as mechanics sought out structural flaws in the carbon-fiber aircraft, Bloomberg reported. The wide-body aircraft has faced production issues over the past year and resulted in the suspension of deliveries of new planes, according to AeroTime Hub, an aircraft news site. The company has more than 80 undelivered Dreamliners in storage and factories, Bloomberg said.

Shares of Boeing tumbled in 2020 amid the pandemic lockdowns. Airlines canceled orders for new aircraft and suspended flights as the world sat at home to largely unsuccessfully stem the spread of the coronavirus that has upended everything.

The first delivery could come as soon as Friday, Bloomberg said.

“We continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March,” Boeing said in an emailed statement.

Boeing reported a massive loss of more than $15 a share for the quarter ended in December, compared to an expected loss of $1.64.