Bobby Shmurda Is Finally Released From Prison With Special Parole Conditions

The ‘Hot N***a’ hitmaker will have to maintain good behavior and abide by 8 PM curfew for the next 5 years after his parole was denied by the board last year.

Rapper Bobby Shmurda isn’t allowed to drink alcohol or visit bars as part of his parole conditions after being released from prison.

The 26-year-old musician, real name Ackquille Pollard, walked free from the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York on Tuesday, March 23 – 10 months before he was due to be released.

He became eligible for conditional early release on parole due to good behaviour, but will have to continue with that behaviour until he completes his sentence on 23 February, 2026.

Among the conditions are Shmurda must refrain from drinking or visiting bars, he must be at home by 8 pm at night, as well as being banned from associating with known gang members. In addition, he must undergo regular drug tests, and seek professional help for his anger issues, according to court documents seen by TMZ.com.

Another part of his parole is to maintain a job, which could be the easiest part. On this subject, the singer was recently seen in the studio with Mike WiLL Made It and producer Zaytoven in Atlanta which presumably they are getting new records together.

Back in September 2020, the rapper’s parole was denied by the board. Reports suggested that his prison behavior might have been the factors behind his denied parole. As people might have known, good behavior is considered heavily by the parole board.

Meanwhile in 2016, the “Hot N***a” hitmaker pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, as well as drug and weapons charges. At that time, he was sentenced to seven years behind bars. In a statement, his lawyer Alex Spiro shared that the rapper received credit for time served, which would “hopefully permit him to be home in approximately three and a half years and resume his remarkable career.”