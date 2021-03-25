Bitcoin Finds Support at $50K as Long-Term ‘Hodl’ Appears Intact By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – ‘s slump Thursday was blamed on hedge funds rebalancing their portfolios ahead of the quarter-end, but the selling to $50,000 found support at time when signs pointing to the strength of the long-term ‘hodl’ rose to a record high for the year.

fell 6.27% to $51,993.

Net flows from/to exchange bitcoin exchanges – the difference between the amount of bitcoin moving on versus off exchange – fell to a record low for the year, suggesting the move from exchanges to private wallets – a long-term demand indicator – continues to accelerate.

Net flows from/to exchange bitcoin exchanges fell to -1,250 clusters on Thursday, data from on-chain analytics Glassnode showed.

Signs pointing to the strength of the long-term ‘hodl’ come as hedge managers — who have been forced to look in risker corners of the market like cryptocurrency or high-growth stocks in search of returns — are expected to have to tweak their portfolio allocations ahead of the quarter-end, shedding some of their riskier assets.

Bitcoin is expected to be one of the victims of the portfolio rebalance, or tweak as managers attempt to move closer to 60% to 40% bond-equity allocation.

On-chain data also added credence to a portfolio shakeout from larger bitcoin holders as the bitcoin whale index, measuring the number of bitcoin addresses with at least 1,000 bitcoins, dropped 10% from its recent high of about 2,500 clusters.

