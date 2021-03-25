Bitcoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Bitcoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $50,884.4 by 08:28 (12:28 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since January 21.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $962.0B, or 59.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,142.3B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $50,868.3 to $53,175.4 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.79%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $76.0B or 48.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $50,867.5430 to $59,882.1133 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 17.66% from its all-time high of $61,795.84 set on March 13.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $1,561.03 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.00% on the day.

Tether was trading at $0.9995 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.09%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $181.9B or 11.32% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $40.3B or 2.51% of the total cryptocurrency market value.