Best Lucille Bluth Quotes

Truly one of the best TV characters of all time.
In honor of the news that the late, great Jessica Walter passed away in her sleep at the age of 80, here are just some of her many, many iconic Lucille Bluth lines from Arrested Development:
1.
When she took a stand for herself:
2.
When she didn’t have time for silly questions:
3.
When she impressed an entire bar:
4.
When she was mother of the year:
5.
When she threw Buster a party out of love:
6.
When she had an extremely urgent problem:
7.
When she ate a balanced breakfast:
8.
When she set clear and finite boundaries:
9.
When she trusted her son’s intelligence:
10.
When she said a fact that was also a tremendous burn:
11.
When she showed her love for GOB:
12.
And then showed it again:
13.
When she was fair about when she’s mean:
14.
When she was feeling a little emotional:
15.
When she gave Lindsay some motherly advice:
16.
When she was a helicopter parent:
17.
When she handled horrible news with class and poise:
18.
When she told her family her death wishes:
19.
When she proved that she can be caring:
20.
When she dragged her only daughter:
21.
When she had a healthy discussion with her daughter:
22.
When she had a perfectly *reasonable* reason for still taking her medication:
23.
When she was up-to-date on pop culture:
24.
When she was the supportive woman we all know her to be:
25.
When she said what everyone was thinking:
26.
When she practiced self-love:
27.
And finally, when she said this:
