Benny Blanco Admits to Fearing for His Life After Kissing Beyonce in Front of Jay-Z

Recalling the awkward moment, the iHeartRadio award-winning producer admits he thought he would’ve died after accidentally kissing the ‘Drunk in Love’ singer on the lips.

Benny Blanco‘s accidental kiss with Jay-Z‘s wife Beyonce Knowles left him dreading for his life. The deejay recalled his awkward moment when encountering the famous couple in an interview on Apple Music’s “The Zane Lowe Show” on Wednesday, March 24.

During his appearance on the radio show, Benny shared detailed account of what happened that night at a party which took place almost a decade ago. He started his story on a high note, describing, “I’m playing beats, and Jay-Z is there and we’re just drinking, chilling. He comes up to me and he’s free-styling in my ear.”

“And I’m like, ‘Jay-Z is sitting here, getting drunk with me while Beyonce is singing little riffs, and he’s free-styling in my ear. And we’re about to all go in the pool after,’ ” the producer continued sharing his feeling at the time. “It’s these moments, I’m like, ‘How is this my life?’ ”

At the end of the night, Benny planned to give Beyonce a goodbye kiss on the cheek, but it was the start of the overturn of his good night. “I went to do like, kiss on the cheek, and I guess we just missed a little bit. And just like, I definitely hit the corner of some sort of lip. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. This is the worst thing in my life,’ ” the “Eastside” producer explained how it didn’t go as planned.

Noting that Jay-Z was watching as he kissed the rapper’s wife, the 33-year-old Reston artist admitted to thinking he was going to die at the time. “And I’m sitting there, and as I’m doing it, out of the corner of my eye, Jay-Z is right there looking at me. And I’m just like, ‘My lip is here. Hers is there, and there’s definitely some corner things are happening.’ And I look at Jay and I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. I’m dead. My life is over. It was great. Nice knowing you guys,’ ” he shared.

Benny added he was convinced he was going to “be in a coffin” the next day, adding, “my life flashed before my eyes.” Fortunately, the story didn’t end as gloomy as he imagined. He continued, “And I’m sitting there, and I look. And then he’s like, ‘All right, bro. See you tomorrow.’ Like, no one noticed.”