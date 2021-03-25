Bears’ Andy Dalton ‘QB1’ photo was mercilessly ridiculed by fans

It has been a rough week for Bears fans.

Chicago faithful held out hope that the team could land either Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson in one of the craziest quarterback free-agency periods in recent memory. Either one would immediately improve a team, but especially a morose Bears offense that was led by uninspiring quarterback play from former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles and top-10 pick Mitchell Trubisky.

Instead, the Bears signed Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal after he served as a plug-in quarterback for the Cowboys in 2020. In nine games, he completed 216 of 333 passes for 2,170 yards and 14 touchdowns to eight interceptions, leading the team to a 4-5 record.

You can understand fans’ frustrations when Chicago’s Twitter team, perhaps inadvisably, tweeted a Dalton photo with the caption, “QB1.”

Obviously you want to show support and appreciation for your newly signed quarterback who, to his credit, has been a more-than-serviceable quarterback for the vast majority of his career. But considering the Bears’ recent failings at that position, coupled with the potential players they could have landed on the free-agent market, the move falls flat. Even worse, it looks tone-deaf for a fan base starving for a quarterback who can elevate the team to true Super Bowl contenders.

So it was no surprise when the post was mercilessly bashed by Bears fans and ridiculed by everyone else:

I can’t fathom the pain of your team passing on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson to draft Mitch Trubisky, and then still manage to end up with Andy Dalton 4 years later. Honestly… condolences. https://t.co/Hm0ChktXUS — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) March 25, 2021