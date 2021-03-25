Bank of America report extols the virtues of HODLing By Cointelegraph



Bank of America report extols the virtues of HODLing



When it comes to investing in the financial markets, panic selling often leads to missed opportunities – and waiting for the dip could rob you of the most lucrative days to hold a particular asset. Those are the general takeaways of a comprehensive study of the S&P 500 Index conducted by Bank of America (NYSE:).

Using data going back to 1930, Bank of America strategists found that a basic hold strategy would have yielded total returns of 17,715%. If, on the other hand, investors tried to time the market, they could have missed out on the best trading days. Missing just ten of the S&P 500’s best trading days each decade would have diluted the total returns to just 28%.

Trying to time the market has been a futile affair. Chart via CNBC

