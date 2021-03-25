Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.17% By Investing.com

By Matilda Colman
© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.17%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adelaide Brighton Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.28% or 0.170 points to trade at 3.390 at the close. Meanwhile, Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) added 4.88% or 0.140 points to end at 3.010 and Brickworks Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.71% or 0.89 points to 19.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:), which fell 26.19% or 0.165 points to trade at 0.465 at the close. Hub24 Ltd (ASX:) declined 13.99% or 3.39 points to end at 20.85 and Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 13.66% or 2.18 points to 13.78.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 737 to 580 and 355 ended unchanged.

Shares in Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 26.19% or 0.165 to 0.465.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 13.06% to 11.406 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.05% or 0.95 to $1732.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 1.42% or 0.87 to hit $60.31 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 1.20% or 0.77 to trade at $63.64 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.17% to 0.7595, while AUD/JPY rose 0.39% to 82.75.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 92.623.

