AstraZeneca updates COVID-19 vaccine efficacy rate to 76%

Article content

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76% effective at preventing symptomatic illness in a new analysis of its major U.S. trial – a tad lower than the level announced earlier this week in a report that was criticized for using outdated information.

U.S. health officials had publicly rebuked the drugmaker for not using the most up-to-date information when it published an interim analysis on Monday that said the vaccine was 79% effective.

Following are comments on the latest developments

MENE PANGALOS, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, BIOPHARMACEUTICALS R&D AT ASTRAZENECA IN STATEMENT

“The primary analysis is consistent with our previously released interim analysis, and confirms that our COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults, including those aged 65 years and over. We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorization in the US and preparing for the rollout of millions of doses across America.”

JASON TETRO, INFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERT IN CANADA AND AUTHOR OF “THE GERM CODE”

“I would say that this confirms much of what was seen in earlier trials in 18-55 (year olds) and adds the missing information regarding those over 55.”

“This should help secure approval in the U.S. and increase the trust in this vaccine worldwide.”