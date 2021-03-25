Arrested Development Cast Tributes To Jessica Walters

“I’m fortunate to have had a front row seat to her brilliance for 25 years.”

The passing of the iconic onscreen matriarch of the Bluth family was confirmed by her real-life daughter in a statement that reflected on her fulfilling career.

Upon hearing the news, members of the Arrested Development cast shared touching tributes to their beloved co-star. Here’s what they had to say:

Will Arnett opened up about the first time he met Jessica:

@arnettwill / Via Twitter: @arnettwill

Jason Bateman commended her career and sent love to her family:

R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family.

@batemanjason / Via Twitter: @batemanjason

Tony Hale shared a selfie with Jessica while celebrating her talent:


@MrTonyHale / Via Twitter: @MrTonyHale

Alia Shawkat posted a vintage photo of Jessica, writing, “💔love you Gangie.”

David Cross shared his feelings about the sad news:

@davidcrosss / Via Twitter: @davidcrosss

And Henry Winkler revealed his distress about Jessica’s passing:

@hwinkler4real / Via Twitter: @hwinkler4real

Ron Howard expressed his thankfulness to have been able to work with her:

@RealRonHoward / Via Twitter: @RealRonHoward

And Mae Whitman shared a photo with Jessica, writing, “heartbroken. what an incredible inspiration and pal you were to all. love you forever Jessica, thanks for everything.”

Netflix, which currently houses all five seasons of Arrested Development (counting Fateful Consequences and 2018’s Season 5), also paid tribute to Jessica:

Her voice was unmistakable. Her talent was undeniable. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us Jessica Walter. Rest in peace, legend.

@netflix / Via Twitter: @netflix

Read through some of Lucille Bluth’s best quotes here, and rewatch Arrested Development here.

