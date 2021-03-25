Argentina says it will restrict flights from Brazil, Chile, Mexico By Reuters



BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina has decided to suspend flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico starting on Saturday to prevent different strains of the coronavirus from entering the country as it braces for a second wave of infections.

The government said in a statement on Thursday that the measures, which include tests and mandatory isolation for citizens who return from other regions, will take effect on Saturday.

“Until further notice, regular flights will be suspended from … Chile, Brazil, Mexico,” the statement read. A similar policy is already in place for flights from Britain.

Argentina has registered 2,278,115 cases of COVID-19 and 55,092 deaths. The government is concerned about the chaotic situation in neighboring Brazil, which has more than 12 million cases and 300,000 deaths.