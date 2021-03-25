Are emerging markets missing out on DeFi due to gas fees? By Cointelegraph

Are emerging markets missing out on DeFi due to gas fees?
Despite grand visions of enabling farmers in Vietnam access to the world of global finance via Decentralized Finance, emerging markets could represent as little 10% of visitors engaging with the top DeFi DApps.
Proponents have long hoped crypto and DeFi would allow citizens around the world a means to circumvent the barriers created by economic underdevelopment, however the data suggest users from the world’s largest economies dominate the DeFi rankings by online traffic.
