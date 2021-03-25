Andrew Copp scores 4 as Jets rout Canucks By Reuters

5/5



Andrew Copp recorded the first four-goal game of his career and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves as the Winnipeg Jets continued their road dominance of the Vancouver Canucks with a 5-1 win on Wednesday night.

It was the first four-goal game of the NHL season. Six players had four-goal games last season, and Mika Zibanejad tallied five in one contest.

After stopping 22 shots in Winnipeg’s 4-0 win at Vancouver on Monday night, Hellebuyck was in position to post back-to-back shutouts of the Canucks until Nils Hoglander scored with 1:25 left in the game.

Copp, who entered the game with six goals for the season and had never scored a hat trick, scored twice in the second period and twice more in the third. Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who have won eight straight road games over the Canucks and outscored them 15-4 while going 4-0-0 at Vancouver this season.

Senators 3, Flames 1

Josh Norris, Chris Tierney and Nikita Zaitsev scored third-period goals as host Ottawa earned a comeback victory over Calgary.

Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the Senators. Gustavsson, who is fourth on Ottawa’s depth chart, has two career NHL starts and has won both of them. The Senators have won five of seven clashes with the Flames, including consecutive home games against Calgary.

Mark Giordano scored Calgary’s lone goal and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots for the Flames, who have dropped three consecutive and have managed only two goals in that swoon. It is the first time this season the Flames lost despite leading through two periods.

Wild 3, Ducks 2

Jared Spurgeon scored two goals to lead Minnesota to its 10th consecutive home victory, a tight decision against Anaheim in Saint Paul, Minn.

Nico Sturm also scored, Ryan Suter had two assists — including his 600th career point — and Cam Talbot made 28 saves for the Wild, who broke a franchise record for consecutive home wins when they beat the Ducks 2-1 on Monday.

Derek Grant and Max Comtois scored and Ryan Miller made 23 saves for the Ducks, who are winless in regulation in their past 19 games (3-13-3, including three overtime victories).

Penguins 5, Sabres 2

Sidney Crosby and Zach Aston-Reese each had a goal and an assist as Pittsburgh overpowered woeful Buffalo. The Sabres’ 15th straight loss (0-13-2) extended a franchise record.

Evan Rodrigues, Kris Letang and John Marino also scored for Pittsburgh, which improved to 13-3-1 at home. Goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped 26 Buffalo shots.

The Sabres got goals from Rasmus Dahlin and Victor Olofsson, and Dustin Tokarski made 37 saves.

Sharks 4, Kings 2

Evander Kane scored twice as host San Jose made a late-game push and defeated Los Angeles, sweeping a two-game series between the clubs.

Rudolfs Balcers and Tomas Hertl also scored for San Jose, and Burns notched two assists. Sharks goalie Martin Jones had another impressive start, making 42 saves to improve to 3-0-1 in his past four outings.

Alex Iafallo and Adrian Kempe produced Los Angeles’ goals while Drew Doughty registered two assists. Calvin Petersen stopped 24 shots in the loss.

–Field Level Media