Amazon starts on-site COVID-19 vaccination for U.S. employees By Reuters

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) is rolling out on-site COVID-19 vaccination for its U.S. front-line employees, it said on Thursday, as companies step up efforts to get their workers immunized against the coronavirus.

The e-commerce company, which has also been testing employees for COVID-19, said that on-site vaccination programs would first start in Missouri, Nevada, and Kansas and then expand across the country as more vaccines become available.

Amazon will give up to $80 to front-line workers with no access to the on-site clinics, mirroring a move by companies such as hotel operator Marriott International (NASDAQ:) Inc and retailer Kroger (NYSE:) Co to provide employees incentives to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier in December, Amazon had asked the U.S. government to prioritize essential workers, including its warehouse, grocery store and data center staff, for receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine. (https://reut.rs/31wnzqB)

