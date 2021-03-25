All The Times Mae Whitman Rocked An Iconic Bright Lipstick Look On Good Girls

From sparkly teal eyeliner to vivid red matte lips, Good Girls character Annie Marks’ makeup look always hits the mark.
There are a lot of reasons to love Good Girls. Funny and heart-warming and a bit sinister with a twist, the main characters get into a bit of trouble (and break a few laws) over the four seasons.
While there are plenty of beauty looks to boast about on the show, what’s always caught my eye from episode one is Mae Whitman’s endless parade of vivid lip-sticks or stains or whathaveyou.
Trust me, you’ll want to break out the red lippie (and sparkly metallic eyeliner) after viewing these looks throughout the series:
1.
This fuchsia matte lip is gosh darn perfection.
2.
This more subtle version of the fuchsia pink lip look is still just as fun.
3.
This tulip pink lip-stain adds such a nice color to her winter- look.
4.
Even when something’s amiss, Annie’s peachy lipstick and neutral eyeshadow still stand out.
5.
Sure she’s in the middle of something dramatic, but Annie Marks always makes time for a bright orange-red lip look.
6.
Everything here is A+. The semi-neutral pink/red lip. The sparkly star clip.
7.
Trading in the bright red for a softer pink, Annie Marks looks equally as cool in a lighter pink look.
8.
And here, too. Maybe it’s because I’m used to seeing barely-there makeup looks on TV shows, but Annie Marks and her colorful makeup really make my heart happy.
9.
Annie’s style is giving me ‘cool, young mom’ with a punk twist. AKA the bleached bob and red lip is not exactly your typical ‘mom’ look… though, in my opinion, it very well should be.
10.
The pop of color has come to define this character’s style over the seasons in a way that makes me (and every single lipstick lover) so happy.
11.
Her makeup looks are never too extreme or out there… but take this soft red lip for instance… the wash of color adds such an intriguing and playful feel to the character.
12.
Mauve and marvelous, the deeper pink color complements the silver sparkly eyeshadow so well I’m about to break out my old Claires eyeshadow set. BRB.
13.
If you look at this photo for more than a glance, you’ll see electric purple eyeliner and an orange/coral lip look that’s about to become my spring makeup pallet.
14.
This burnt orange lipstick is *chefs kiss*
15.
Here Annie is going for a grungier look with a 90s brick-colored matte lip — and oh does it work!
16.
See that swipe of silver sparkly liner? Amazing. The statement eye is amplified by her coral red lip. Gah, my lipstick-loving heart is proud.
17.
The casual outfit is cute (everyone needs a sturdy utility jacket am I right?) but paired with this red lip, it’s modern and cool.
18.
Glossy and pink and fantastic. I couldn’t ask for anything more.
19.
Finally, this picture, which was taken on the set of the show includes metallic teal eyeliner and coral/orange matte lip. It’s just plain cool okay?
I’ve scoured the internet to present you with these incredible photos and gifs of Mae Whitman — you’re very welcome.
Now go about your day in a dashing pink-lipped look and maybe even a swipe of metallic eyeshadow for an Annie Marks-inspired feel.
