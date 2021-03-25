17 Celebrity #TBT Photos From This Week — March 25

Two Britney Spears TBTs kick off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday.
1.
Britney Spears shared this video of herself performing a cover of the Jets’ “You Got It All,” in Singapore in 1998:
2.
And she also shared photos from the London premiere of her 2002 classic film, Crossroads:
3.
While Natalie Portman posted this photo of herself and Britney hosting a New Year’s Eve party in New York in 2002:
4.
Lenny Kravitz shared this photo of himself rocking a boa in the early ’90s:
6.
Reese Witherspoon shared this adorbs photo from her Girl Scouts days in the early ’80s:
7.
Madonna posted this video clip of herself practicing dance at the University of Michigan in the late ’70s:
8.
Andy Cohen shared this photo of himself from when the very first episode of Real Housewives aired in 2006:
9.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s Bimini Bon-Boulash shared these photos of themself taken for Esquire Singapore in 2018, while reflecting on how much of better place they are now from when the pics were taken:
10.
Mindy Kaling participated in the #FirstPostChallenge and reposted her very first Insta photo — which was of herself alongside B.J. Novak:
11.
Debbie Allen shared her Essence magazine cover from 1990:
12.
Leah Remini remembered all the short-lived TV shows she has starred in throughout the years:
13.
Sofía Vergara shared this photo of herself in the ’90s:
14.
Quincy Jones celebrated his daughter Kidada Jones’ 47th birthday by posting a photo of himself with her in the mid-’70s, as well as one of her with her mother Peggy Lipton in the ’80s, and one of the two of them recently:
15.
Tom Felton shared this photo of himself enjoying a soda in the ’90s:
16.
Christy Turlington celebrated the arrival of spring by sharing this photo taken of herself for Vanity Fair in 1987:
17.
While Dolly Parton celebrated the arrival of spring by sharing this photo of herself enjoying the outdoors in the 1970s:
18.
And lastly, Rihanna celebrated her album Anti, which has spent five straight years on the Billboard 200 chart:
