XRP Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



XRP Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $0.49368 by 18:18 (22:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.26% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 24.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $23.65230B, or 1.42% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.49368 to $0.56235 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 10.58%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.57052B or 3.57% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.4598 to $0.5995 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 84.99% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $52,466.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.99% on the day.

was trading at $1,568.99 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.94%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,005.03521B or 60.20% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $185.90453B or 11.14% of the total cryptocurrency market value.