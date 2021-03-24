Woman hit by car while putting bins out in critical condition

A woman is fighting for life in Adelaide after being hit by a car driven by an allegedly disqualified driver while putting the bins out.

Sian Kennedy was putting the wheelie bins outside her family’s home in Sheidow Park when she was struck by a Mazda allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the road.

The car collided with a Kia before hitting Ms Kennedy about 6.45pm on Sunday night.

Her mother Liz said she heard a commotion outside and rushed out to see what happened.

Sian Kennedy was struck while putting the bins out at her parents home in Adelaide’s south. (Supplied)

“There was a number of loud bangs and screams and yells,” she said.

“I ran out here to see what happened, to see my daughter lying face down in the middle of the road.”

Neighbours rushed to help, describing the awful scene.

“I just saw the lady laying on the floor and, yeah … sick, I feel sick,” local resident Nathan said.

Some locals diverted traffic and others helped however they could.

“The neighbours in the street were incredibly kind,” Ms Kennedy’s distressed mother said.

Ms Kennedy has been taken to hospital with leg fractures, a broken rib and serious head injuries. (Nine)

“The lady across the road held a cloth to her head for some twenty minutes while she was bleeding.”

Ms Kennedy was taken to hospital with leg fractures, a broken rib and serious head injuries.

“They’re going to try to lift the sedation to see if the damage that she sustained to her head has not been permanent,” Liz said.

A passenger from the Kia was taken to the Flinders Medical Centre with minor injuries.

A passenger from the Kia was taken to hospital after the Mazda struck it. (Nine)

The 25-year-old driver has been charged with causing serious harm by dangerous driving.

He appeared in court today.

Locals from the area said the narrow bend of road is notorious for accidents and often used as a racetrack.