Will Fuller: I took one-year deal ‘to prove my worth’

Wide receiver Will Fuller was enjoying the best season of his five-year NFL tenure in late November when he shocked the NFL community by announcing he was facing a six-game suspension due to a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

That ban combined with the fact that injuries limited Fuller to playing in 53 of 80 regular-season games across his stint with the Houston Texans resulted in the 26-year-old accepting a one-year deal worth $10.625 million with up to $3 million in incentives to join the Miami Dolphins. Fuller told reporters on Tuesday he’s looking forward to silencing critics and doubters.

“I wanted to take a one-year just to prove my worth in the league,” Fuller explained, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “I’ve had my fair share of injuries and I’ve been working really hard. I just want to prove to the NFL, to the Dolphins for taking a chance on me, that I’m a player that they would love to have long-term.”

Fuller added that he told the Dolphins his PED violation was “a one-time thing, completely accidental, that’s never going to happen again.” He will miss the 2021 regular-season opener per the terms of his punishment.

Back in December, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson campaigned for Houston to re-sign Fuller. It’s unknown if Watson will remain with the Texans through the offseason or be available to play for any team come September amid over a dozen lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made against the signal-caller.