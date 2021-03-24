Waves Enterprise expands to Singapore to pursue hybrid blockchain adoption By Cointelegraph

Waves Enterprise expands to Singapore to pursue hybrid blockchain adoption
Waves Enterprise has onboarded Tokenomika Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based fintech company, as an operator for its hybrid public-private blockchain. Tokenomika will operate the Waves Enterprise public permissioned network, starting in March.
The expansion comes as part of a strategy shift for Waves Enterprise, focusing more on hybrid networks that can interface with public blockchains like . In Gartner’s “hype cycle for blockchain” report, the analytical firm predicts that the enterprise world will gradually move away from fully private networks to hybrid or even fully public options. Waves Enterprise is making a bet on this prediction, focusing on creating networks that can interface with the wider blockchain world — especially in the context of tokens. Sasha Ivanov, founder of Waves, told Cointelegraph:
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.