Violence against Colombian civilians worsened in 2020, says Red Cross By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Lorenzo Caraffi, head of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Colombia, speaks during a news conference in Bogota

By Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Violence against civilians in Colombia worsened in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic as illegal armed groups stepped up operations amid struggles over territory, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday.

While a 2016 peace deal with the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) saw an initial fall in violence, the country is still fighting former FARC members who reject the deal and remain armed, as well as the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas and crime gangs.

“Throughout 2020, the consequences of conflict grew worse,” the ICRC’s new Colombia chief, Lorenzo Caraffi, told journalists.

“There’s a trend, some patterns, that show a worsening of the conflict and unfortunately it’s the civilian population that is paying the price,” he said, though he added the situation was not comparable to the early 2000s when the conflict was widespread.

Last year saw increases in victims of explosive devices and attacks against medical posts, Caraffi said. Forced displacements and confinements, killings, sexual violence and recruitment of minors also took place, he said.

In 2020 there were 325 attacks against medical sites, up 50% compared to the previous year, the ICRC said.

The pandemic curbed victims’ chances of finding protection and assistance and restricted humanitarian organizations, Caraffi said.

Over 28,000 people were confined to their homes by armed groups in 21 different incidents during 2020, the group said, while around 21,300 people were forced from their homes.

“This is about control of territory and groups in disputes for control of that territory,” Caraffi said. “The pandemic was an opportunity for these groups to reinforce that control.”

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR