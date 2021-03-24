USTR says Tai, Germany’s Altmaier discuss aircraft dispute, excess metals capacity By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Finance Committee conducts hearing on nomination of Katherine Tai to be U.S. Trade Representative.
2/2
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday discussed with German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier the two countries’ “strong interest” in resolving a long-running U.S.-European Union aircraft subsidy dispute and addressing global excess steel and aluminum capacity, USTR said.
“Ambassador Tai and Minister Altmaier discussed the importance of the trade and investment relationship between the two countries,” USTR said in a statement. “They committed to strengthening U.S.-German cooperation on shared objectives related to unfair trading practices of large non-market economies.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.