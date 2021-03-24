U.S. Treasury issues 37 million aid payments worth $83 billion this week By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it has issued about 37 million coronavirus aid payments worth $83 billion this week, bringing the total payments to individuals issued under President Joe Biden’s stimulus plan to $325 billion.

The Treasury said the payments so far have been sent to eligible taxpayers who filed 2019 or 2020 income tax returns and to non-filers who were able to sign up for payments last year on an Internal Revenue Service internet portal. Of the latest batch, some 17 million payments were made by direct deposit, $38 billion, while 20 million payments were mailed in the form of paper checks or debit cards for about $45 billion.

Treasury said it will continue to issue payments in batches in coming weeks.

