U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.01% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.01%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.01%, while the index declined 0.55%, and the index lost 2.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which rose 2.68% or 2.73 points to trade at 104.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Dow Inc (NYSE:) added 2.12% or 1.29 points to end at 62.04 and Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.74% or 3.63 points to 212.22 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.89% or 3.96 points to trade at 133.16 at the close. Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.54% or 5.47 points to end at 209.53 and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) was down 2.27% or 1.44 points to 62.04.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:) which rose 4.87% to 250.42, EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:) which was up 4.15% to settle at 72.54 and Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.06% to close at 121.10.

The worst performers were ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.18% to 70.10 in late trade, Discovery Inc Class A (NASDAQ:) which lost 13.59% to settle at 61.94 and Discovery Communications C Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 13.41% to 54.54 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Wisekey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:) which rose 100.78% to 20.52, Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 66.21% to settle at 6.10 and Hall of Fame Resort Entertainment Co (NASDAQ:) which gained 38.96% to close at 5.60.

The worst performers were Benitec Biopharma Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:) which was down 41.47% to 5.42 in late trade, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 28.94% to settle at 12.50 and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.74% to 4.96 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 0 to 0; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 0 fell and 0 advanced.

Shares in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.87% or 11.64 to 250.42. Shares in Wisekey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 100.78% or 10.30 to 20.52. Shares in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 28.74% or 2.00 to 4.96.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 4.43% to 21.20.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.01% or 0.15 to $1733.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 1.80% or 1.10 to hit $60.08 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 1.14% or 0.73 to trade at $63.40 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.1813, while USD/JPY rose 0.21% to 108.94.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 92.620.