U.S. Senate panel confirms Mallory to lead White House CEQ By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday confirmed Brenda Mallory to head up the White House Council on Environmental Quality, a key role that will coordinate President Joe Biden’s climate change and environmental justice policies.
The Senate Environment and Public Works committee voted 11-9 to approve Mallory, who previously served as general counsel of the CEQ and until recently was head of regulatory affairs at the green advocacy group Southern Environmental Law Center.
The CEQ coordinates White House energy and environmental policies across federal agencies, and can have broad influence on the outlook for big infrastructure projects from pipelines to industrial facilities.
