U.S. government to auction 6.79 Bitcoin, second crypto sales this month By BTC Peers

U.S. government to auction 6.79 Bitcoin, second crypto sales this month
Two weeks after auctioning 0.7501 , the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is back with another public sale. This time around, the government agency plans on disposing 6.79 Bitcoin worth about $384,000 at current market prices.
The upcoming auction has been divided into ten lots and will run from March 29 to March 31 (5 pm Eastern time).
The agency’s first-ever crypto auction closed on March 17, with 0.7501 Bitcoin being sold at an almost $9,000 premium. The auction featured 31 bidders and attracted a total of 204 entries.
Apparently, GSA was inspired by the outcome of the auction and is delving in even deeper with a second sale. The agency wrote:
Just in time for spring—it’s time to let your bitcoin portfolio bloom by placing a winning bid during GSA Auctions’ upcoming cryptocurrency sale… Our first steps wading into the cryptocurrency market quickly became one of our hottest auctions of 2021, but it was really just a test run for our latest bitcoin auction
The source of the Bitcoin remains unknown. The GSA declined to mention the source for privacy reasons.
