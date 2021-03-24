U.S. Crude Stockpile Unexpectedly Rose 1.9 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Liz Moyer

Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles unexpectedly rose in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

jumped 1.912 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 272,000 barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , jumped 3.806 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 122,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

were 956,000 barrels. The weekly was 5.5%, according to the EIA report.

rose 203,000 barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 1.186 million-barrel build.