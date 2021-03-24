Ty Cobb game-used bat sells for $1.1M in private sale

A Ty Cobb game-used baseball bat recently sold for $1.1 million in a private sale, according to TMZ Sports.

The 34.5-inch, 40.1-ounce ash Hillerich & Bradsby bat is graded a perfect GU 10 by PSA. It still has cleat marks, tobacco juice stains and is accompanied by a handwritten note from Cobb in which he mentioned using it during the last year of his career.

The buyer told TMZ Sports that Cobb used the bat for seven seasons, including his 1922 campaign with the Detroit Tigers when he slashed .401/.462/.565.

Cobb is one of the best players in Major League Baseball history. In 24 seasons between the Tigers and Philadelphia Athletics, the Hall of Famer slashed .366/.433/.512 with 117 home runs and 1,944 RBI. He won the Triple Crown in 1909, was named MVP in 1911 and won 12 batting titles.

Cobb memorabilia is quite popular these days. Another game-used Cobb bat from the early part of his career sold for $325,000 in 2019 in a private sale. A 1909 T206 Cobb “Bat Off Shoulder” card also sold for $488,425 in 2016.