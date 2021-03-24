Treasury schedules FSOC meeting on climate change, fund activity By Reuters

The FSOC, headed by Treasury, includes the Federal Reserve chair and the heads of major financial regulatory agencies and a representative of the insurance sector. It will also hold an executive session the same day to discuss hedge fund activity and open-end mutual fund performance during the COVID-19 crisis, Treasury said.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will preside over a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council on March 31 that will include an open session on climate change and its potential impact on financial stability, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

