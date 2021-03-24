Titans were done with Isaiah Wilson after police chase

The Tennessee Titans were fed up with 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, trading the OL to the Miami Dolphins, who later released him. The last straw for the Titans, though, reportedly came when Wilson was arrested in January after leading police on a high-speed chase, according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

The 22-year-old was pursued by officers after being clocked driving 123 mph. Police followed Wilson for a while but called off the chase when speeds reached 140 mph. The offensive lineman eventually crashed and was arrested by an undercover ICE agent.

Wilson was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in a construction zone, reckless driving and reckless conduct, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.

The Dolphins reportedly knew about his arrest when they acquired him but didn’t know the full details, according to ESPN. Miami released Wilson after he arrived hours late for his physical, was late for his onboarding process and didn’t show up to voluntary workouts he had committed to.

He has played just four snaps in the NFL since being selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2020 draft, and it’s unclear if any teams will take another chance on him ahead of the 2021 campaign.