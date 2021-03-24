Theta’s Mainnet 3.0 launch date pushed to June By Cointelegraph

Crypto-powered esports streaming app Theta’s mainnet 3.0 launch has been delayed until June.

In an announcement from Theta Labs, the company stated that its development team is still working “to incorporate some building blocks” for a non-fungible token, or NFT, marketplace for the Theta Mainnet 3.0. They are also working to ensure that the network functions when scaled to more than 100,000 Elite Edge Nodes. As a result, Theta needs more time “to conduct a more thorough code review and testing” and will be pushing the expected launch date from April 21 to June 30.