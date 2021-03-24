The rookies who are most likely to make an impact for every MLB team

Jay Biggerstaff / USA Today Sports Images

The Royals were impressed by the arrivals of starting pitchers Brady Singer and Kris Bubic last year. Behind them are Kowar and Daniel Lynch, two more starters with high ceilings. Kowar was the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 draft and posted a 3.52 ERA in 26 starts between High-A and Double-A in 2019. He could be a member of the rotation prior to the All-Star break.