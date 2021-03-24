The ‘Most career passing touchdowns’ quiz

It’s been a trying offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans. Carson Wentz, once thought of as the face of the franchise, was unceremoniously dumped in a deal with Indianapolis, a move that drew plenty of criticism. After officially elevating Jalen Hurts to QB1 status following the trade, the team moved on to the next order of business, finding an experienced backup. On Tuesday, they got their man, signing former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to a one-year deal. And sure, bringing in an accomplished veteran to mentor the unproven Hurts is a move that makes sense on paper, but you can’t blame Eagles fans if they’ve found their team’s offseason moves uninspiring at best.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Flacco’s best days are no doubt behind him. In his prime though, he was the man in Baltimore, and still holds the majority of the franchise’s QB records, including most passing touchdowns in team history. So with that in mind, how many of the career leaders for passing touchdowns for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!