Texans save $24.6M with restructured deals By Reuters







Salary-cap maneuvering by the Houston Texans will save the team a reported $24.6 million against the 2021 salary cap.

The figure is slightly above the dead money hit the franchise would assume by trading quarterback Deshaun Watson ($21.6 million).

While there are no indications a Watson transaction is under consideration by the Texans, the franchise did rework several contracts this week to create room under the current salary cap.

The Houston Chronicle reported left tackle Laremy Tunsil, outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, running back David Johnson and wide receiver Brandin Cooks agreed to restructured deals.

Tunsil’s altered contract structure gave the Texans a savings of $10.6 million in 2021 and the Cooks move shaves another $6.53 million.

Mercilus helped the team to save $4 million, around the same amount cleared by the accounting gymnastics performed on Johnson’s deal.

Watson demanded a trade due to offseason changes made by the franchise, including new general manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley, without consulting the quarterback.

Caserio and Culley insist Watson won’t be traded.

An evolving question for the rest of the NFL is whether Watson’s value is diminished by an active civil suit with more than a dozen plaintiffs alleging criminal or inappropriate behavior. No criminal charges have been filed in the case listed under the jurisdiction of Harris County, Texas.

